Anurag Kashyap got the sweetest shock of his life last year, when his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Kashyap, at that time was promoting his film Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival and was overwhelmed with the news.

Now, Aaliyah and Shane are about to get married in 2025, and recently, in an interview, the Bombay Velvet filmmaker opened up on organizing and arranging his daughter’s wedding and the economics of that wedding.

Aaliyah and Shane have been in a relationship for quite some time, and the Starkid once even defended trolls who called out Shane for living off Anurag Kashyap‘s hard-earned money. It was then Aaliyah broke the silence and revealed that neither of them had taken money from their parents and had been independent for a long time.

Kashyap To Spend 1% Of His Net Worth On The Wedding?!

Recently, Anurag Kashyap discussed Aaliyah’s upcoming wedding on her podcast Young, Dumb & Anxious, and the filmmaker revealed it would be as much as his film’s budget. Now, that might seem a little less, but in monetary value, that is as much as 12 crore that was spent on a film called Mukkabaaz. Also, it is 1.22% of his entire net worth, which, according to Jansatta, is a whopping 980 crore!

Aaliyah’s Reaction To Dad’s Estimate

Reacting to her father’s estimate for her wedding, the Starkid quipped, “It’s okay. I am your only daughter. I feel like you can make an exception. You are lucky you don’t have more children so you don’t have to do this again and again. I am your only child so it’s one and done. So it’s fine. It’s once in a lifetime thing.”

Meet Damad Ji Shane Gregoire – Anurag Kashyap’s Future Son-In-Law

Aaliyah Kashyap said during an Instagram session last year that her boyfriend started his own company at 15. The company is called Rocket Powered Sound and has an estimated value of $5 million. The American entrepreneur reportedly earns 10 lakh a month!

