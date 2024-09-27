Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, is moving towards the closure of its opening day. Right from the beginning, the film had a favorable atmosphere around it, and that helped it attract initial footfalls. Yes, it was expected to surpass Karthi’s Sardar (4.35 crores) and Japan (4.15 crores) on opening day, but that isn’t happening now, as far as early estimates are concerned. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 1 estimates!

Reception of the film

Directed by C Prem Kumar, the ’96 fame, the Tamil comedy-drama released in theatres today. So far, the response from critics has been positive. Even the initial reactions of the ticket-buying audience have been favorable. This has resulted in a decent start in India, setting the stage for the film to mint big during the opening weekend.

Meiyazhagan’s day 1 at the Indian box office

Riding high on positive word-of-mouth, Meiyazhagan is closing its day 1 at 2.50-2.70 crores net at the Indian box office. A few centers are yet to be reported as night shows are still in progress, so there might be a slight difference in the final collection. In isolation, it looks like a decent start, but a bit more was expected from the film.

As expected, Tamil Nadu is leading by a big margin, followed by Karnataka. These two states alone are contributing over 85% of the total opening day collection. Today and tomorrow, a healthy jump is expected in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

More about the film

In addition to Karthi and Arvind Swamy, Meiyazhagan stars Rajkiran, Sri Divya, and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by Jyothika and Suriya. The music is composed by Govind Vasantha. It is distributed by Sakthi Film Factory.

