The trend of re-releases is just getting bigger and better as the list continues to expand with some exciting titles. In the last few months, we have witnessed Bollywood films like Laila Majnu, Rockstar, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Veer-Zaara, and Tumbbad arriving again in theatres. Now, as per the new update coming in, Khosla Ka Ghosla is re-releasing in theatres, and it has a golden opportunity to bag the Hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Cult status and original run

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the Bollywood comedy-drama was originally released in 2006. Back then, critics welcomed it with mostly positive reviews, and at ticket windows, too, it did a decent job. After the theatrical run, the film gained popularity with its TV telecasts, and over the years, it attained a cult classic status.

Khosla Ka Ghosla was reportedly made on a budget of just 3.75 crores. Against such a controlled cost, it did well by earning 4.60 crores net at the Indian box office and was declared a commercial success.

Khosla Ka Ghosla gets a chance to be a hit!

After 18 years, Khosla Ka Ghosla is returning to theatres, and there’s genuine interest on the ground level. It will re-release in Indian theatres on October 18 and is expected to rake in impressive numbers. Apart from adding some numbers to its domestic tally, the film has also got a chance to be a hit at the Indian box office.

During the original run, Khosla Ka Ghosla earned 4.60 crores against a budget of 3.75 crores. This means that the film earned 22.66% returns during its initial run. Now, if it earns 2.90 crores with the re-release, the total collection will go up to 7.50 crores. If it happens, the Dibakar Banerjee directorial will yield returns of 3.75 crores. Calculated further, it equals 100% returns, and as per Koimoi parameters, it will become a Hit at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Written by Jaideep Sahni, Khosla Ka Ghosla features Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, and Tara Sharma in key roles. It was released on September 22, 2006.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

