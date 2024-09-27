Navra Maza Navsacha 2, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, and others, has been a theatrical success in the first week. Made on a controlled budget, it has earned good moolah at the Indian box office and more than twice the lifetime collection of its predecessor. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

Nostalgia strikes the chord!

The Navra Maza Navsacha sequel marks the directorial return of Sachin Pilgaonkar and brings back Marathi veterans like Ashok Saraf, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nirmiti Sawant, and Santosh Pawar. With such big names reuniting, it was obvious that the film would ride immensely on the nostalgia factor, and that’s exactly what happened.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 at the Indian box office

Despite mixed reviews, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 has pulled off an impressive total at the Indian box office in the opening week. Almost the entire chunk of the collection has come from Maharashtra, which is commendable considering the arrival of new films and a strong holdover like Stree 2. In total, the Marathi biggie has amassed 11.74 crores net at the Indian box office in 7 days.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 fell below 1 crore on Tuesday, earning 0.98 crore. On Wednesday, it dipped further, earning 0.84 crore. Yesterday, i.e., on day 7, the film surprisingly saw a slight upward trend, earning 0.89 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Navra Maza Navsacha 2:

Day 1 – 1.86 crores

Day 2 – 2.43 crores

Day 3 – 3.55 crores

Day 4 – 1.19 crores

Day 5 – 0.98 crore

Day 6 – 0.84 crore

Day 7 – 0.89 crore

Week 1 – 11.74 crores

Scores much higher than the predecessor

With 11.74 crores in the kitty, the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel has earned more than twice the domestic lifetime of its predecessor. For the uninitiated, the first installment did a business of around 4.70 crores at the Indian box office. This means that the sequel has earned a 149.78% higher collection than the first film.

