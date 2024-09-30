Navra Maza Navsacha 2 held its ground well during the second weekend despite stiff competition from Dharmaveer 2. It rarely happens that one Marathi film impacts the business of another Marathi film, but this time, it’s clearly evident as the Prasad Oak starrer has taken away a big chunk of screens from the former. Still, it has managed to pull off a strong total at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 10 collection report!

Facing big competitors

The Navra Maza Navsacha sequel opened on National Cinema Day and performed brilliantly during the opening week. It raked in a total of 11.74 crores net. However, during the second week, two big films – Devara and Dharmaveer 2 – marked their grand arrival in Maharashtra, impacting the screen/show count of Sachin Pilgaonkar’s film. The effect of the same was seen on the second Friday, as the collection dropped down to almost half a crore.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 shines during the second weekend!

After facing a dip on Friday, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 picked up well on Saturday, all thanks to buzz among the family audience. From Friday’s 0.51 crore, the film raked in 1.26 crores on Saturday. Again, yesterday, i.e., day 10, it jumped and earned 1.67 crores. With this, the film now stands at a total of 15.18 crores net at the Indian box office.

As we can see, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 did a business of 3.44 crores during the second weekend, which is a very good total.

Budget and returns

Reportedly, the Sachin Pilgaonkar directorial is made on a budget of 8 crores. And against this, it has already earned 15.18 crores net. It means, the film has yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 7.18 crores. Calculated further, it equals 89.75% returns at the Indian box office. It will enjoy 100% returns once it earns 16 crores net, and on achieving 100% returns, it’ll become a clean Hit.

Day-wise breakdown of Navra Maza Navsacha 2:

Day 1 – 1.86 crores

Day 2 – 2.43 crores

Day 3 – 3.55 crores

Day 4 – 1.19 crores

Day 5 – 0.98 crore

Day 6 – 0.84 crore

Day 7 – 0.89 crore

Day 8 – 0.51 crore

Day 9 – 1.26 crores

Day 10 – 1.67 crores

Total – 15.18 crores

