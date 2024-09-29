Hollywood’s most iconic star, Cillian Murphy, is popularly known for his excellent acting prowess. He plays diversified and intense roles in big projects.

Murphy, who has worked with some of the industry’s top directors including Christopher Nolan has captivated audiences worldwide with his role as Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer. Murphy rose to stardom after his portrayal of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Before that, the Murphy performed several supporting roles in big hits like Inception, where he played Robert Fischer, the target of a complex heist involving dreams. Although his character was crucial for the movie, he could have played the lead role, which was given to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster Inception starred industry’s A-list actors like DiCaprio, Murphy, Tom Hardy, Michael Caine, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Elliot Page. While each actor played a deserving role in the movie, Nolan reportedly gave Murphy the luxury to read the whole script and told him to pick any part.

Despite the privilege, Murphy chose to regard the art of the script and picked a role much less significant because he felt it was the right one for him. Instead of the welcomed opportunity to pick the main roles, his decision to play Robert Fischer claims him as a true actor with integrity.

In a throwback interview with Collider, the Irish actor admitted, “He called me up and typically kind of humble and low key manner, he was like ‘Look, I’ve got this script. I’m not going to tell you anything about it. There’s a part that I think you’d be good for. Just have a read.’ And I read it and it was a challenging read. I admit I did not grasp it in its entirety the first pass, so I read it again. Then we talked about it. We talked about the character and I came out here and we rehearsed with him and Leo and I thought it was phenomenal.”

He continued, “I knew that it was something unique. I knew that I had never read anything like this before and I knew that Chris has such a great pedigree in that multi-narrative structure from the past and also doing scale and emotion, so I was just thrilled to be involved.”

Inception grossed over $837 million globally, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film in 2010.

