Cillian Murphy and Jason Statham are prominent Hollywood actors, each bringing a distinct presence to the screen. While Murphy is known for his versatility after gaining fame with roles in 28 Days Later, Peaky Blinders, Inception, and Oppenheimer, Statham is a household name for his action-packed roles in films like Fast & Furious, The Expendables, and The Transporter. Although both actors command a strong fan following and deliver box-office hits globally, the competition began before their stardom.

Murphy gained his household name after starring in Peaky Blinders; however, he wasn’t the first choice to play the role of Tommy Shelby. The massive hit show and its iconic protagonist were initially given to Statham. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s first choice for Tommy Shelby was Statham, but Murphy convinced him to cast him for the role.

In a throwback interview, the Irish actor recalled the audition process for the crime drama, adding, “There was a bit of convincing needed. Initially, there may have been doubts about whether I had the requisite physicality, which I understand. I’m not the most physically imposing individual.”

Earlier, Knight also openly admitted how Statham was the one he picked for the role of the gangster. He once told Esquire, “I met them both in LA to talk about the role and opted for Jason. One of the reasons was because, physically in the room, Jason is Jason. Cillian isn’t Tommy when you meet him, but I was stupid enough not to understand that.

He sent me a text [later] saying, ‘Remember, I’m an actor,’ which is the thing because he can transform himself. If you meet him in the street, he is a different human being.”

Reflecting on Knight’s words, Murphy laughed, adding, “It’s a cool story. If I were that brief, I’d take it. Remember, I’m an actor … and Statham isn’t? They are entirely unconnected.”

Peaky Blinders ran for six seasons and concluded in 2022. Murphy is working on his next project, a film adaptation of Peaky Blinders.

