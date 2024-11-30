Vanderpump Rules has had its fair share of drama, fights, viral moments, and fan-favorite episodes. The reality television series came into the global limelight when Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix, his partner of nine years, with Rachel Leviss, one of their friends. The news went viral, even reaching pop star Adele, who called him trash during one of her concerts.

After season 10 ended with the revelation of the adultery being aired, the eleventh season saw a massive change in dynamics. Madix and Sandoval returned, but the former refused to interact with the latter in any way. A few other cast members questioned Madix’s reasons and professionalism. Katie Maloney was quick to defend her friend and slam Sandoval for his behavior. Here’s what exactly happened.

Katie Maloney questioned Tom Sandoval’s tears.

During an episode in May this year, Scheana Shay felt Sandoval owed her an apology for using her to justify his affair with Leviss. Later, Sandoval tried to approach Madix, which led to her leaving the gathering. This didn’t go down well with some of the cast, who felt she was only considering her personal life and not the reality show she was simultaneously filming.

Tired of people defending Sandoval and giving him too many chances, Maloney put her foot down. “How many times will we keep believing this man’s genuine tears?” she asked sarcastically. The reality star felt that the others were believing Sandoval’s not-so-honest apologies. Maloney added she didn’t think “a damn word, a damn tear, a damn nothing” coming out of him. She further highlighted this in her confessional.

The actress and producer stated that everyone was trying to make the cheating scandal way more nuanced than it was. “When a guy f*cks over your friend, f*ck the guy,” she concluded. Lala Kent had more to add as she tried to put in her two cents about the situation. She felt Madix was clinging to the “Sandoval is a monster, and she is a victim” narrative.

Kent stated that once this goes away, she’ll have to go through a mourning process that she doesn’t want to deal with. Meanwhile, in another episode, Maloney told Shay she was not worried about Sandoval’s feelings. She further expressed what she wanted to say to him and added, “You f*cking s*ck; deal with it.” Shay didn’t back down and claimed that she didn’t like to kick someone when they were down. Maloney disagreed, saying, “He’s not down; no one’s kicking him. The man is a loser.” Madix, sitting beside her, agreed and said, “Facts.”

The future of Vanderpump Rules

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules is set to embark on a new journey. The reality series has officially been rebooted and will return with an all-new cast for its 12th season. Even though the production didn’t state the reason behind the decision, fans are convinced it has to do with the aftermath of Scandoval. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more trivia stories and updates.

On Part 1 of the #PumpRules Reunion, Lala's sharing who she feels has not been the same this season. pic.twitter.com/4uWfPf2pAu — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 15, 2024

After Scheana mentions Sandoval storming off because of her shady song, Katie’s reaction is simply perfect ❤️ #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/oNsrGR3mDw — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 30, 2024

