Child actor-turned-actress Kim Sae Ron who gained popularity after featuring in projects like Hi! School – Love On and Bloodhounds, was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025. The news left the whole industry devastated. She was only 25 years old. However, 20 days after that incident, her family members and father came up to speak about their daughter in an interview with Daily Sports, a Korean media outlet.

The grieving family members of the Bloodhounds star opened up about the situation they are in because of YouTuber Lee Jin-Ho, who has been spreading false rumors about the late actress. In the interview, Sae-Ron’s father requested that the family members who participated be referred to only as ‘family members’ in the conversation.

Explaining how much distress they have faced, Kim Sae-Ron’s family members shared, “Because of YouTuber Lee Jin-Ho, other cyber-wreckers, and the media that indiscriminately copied their videos, Sae Ron suffered immensely. Our family also went through hell together, and even now, our suffering has not ended.” They further added, “People talk so easily without knowing the hell we’ve been through. Should we have monitored her 24 hours a day? Should we have admitted her to a mental hospital? I heard the news while I was at work and rushed to Sae Ron, but she got into a car accident and was taken straight there without even receiving proper treatment.”

Kim Sae-Ron‘s father expressed his anger and frustration in the interview and declared that he would take legal action against all the cyber-wreckers and Lee Jin-Ho. He said, “Their actions are absolutely unforgivable. They didn’t just ruin Sae Ron’s life; they shattered an entire family. I will never forgive those who twist reality to fit their own narratives with such vile intentions, no matter what happens in this world. On YouTube Shorts and other platforms, there are false claims about Sae-Ron visiting the ossuary and opening the urn and rumors that our family squandered the money she earned. Because of these things, my family, especially my two daughters, are being branded unfairly.”

Her father further revealed how much it has harmed the other family members, including Sae-Ron’s younger siblings. This is why he wants to set the record straight and remove all the fake videos about his daughter. He admitted that he tried to call and speak to the YouTuber directly, but he was afraid that his voice recording might be misused for his own satisfaction.

Kim Sae-Ron’s father, in the conversation, declared that he wants Lee Jin-Ho to face legal consequences. He said, “I want Lee Jin Ho to face legal consequences. Not just him, but also those who create and spread such malicious content, and those who leave hateful comments about our family. Fortunately, there are people supporting me, and a law firm is currently gathering evidence.”

