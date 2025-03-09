Watching a K-drama, be it an action-thriller, horror, or a rom-com, is like an addiction. We start with a motto ‘just one more episode’ but end up watching the whole series in one go. Among all the genres, my favorite one is fantasy drama that incorporates other worlds, superpowers, time travel, soul shifting, and so on. 2025 has already dropped a lineup of fantasy dramas like Newtopia, The Tyrant Chef, Gyeonwoo and the Fairy, and more.

However, before you step on the new list of K-dramas, we have listed 5 great fantasy dramas from My Demon, Lovely Runner, The Judge from Hell, and more from 2024 for you to binge-watch if you haven’t. And well, if you have already watched them last year, what’s in it to rewatch them again? So, scroll ahead to read more.

My Demon

Even though My Demon premiered in November 2023, the series ended in January 2024, making it one of the most-watched K-dramas of last year. Featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung, the drama revolves around a demon-like chaebol heiress, Do Do-Hee, and a real demon, Jeong Gu-Won. When the demon loses his powers to Do Do-Hee, things start to get messy and romantic between the two. However, Do-Hee is someone who doesn’t trust anyone. How their lives get entangled is all about the drama. People loved Song Kang and Kim Yoo-Jung’s onscreen chemistry.

It streams on Netflix. If you haven’t watched it yet, you should definitely give this fantasy rom-com a try.

Gyeonseong Creature

With a storyline of survival, Gyeonseong Creature dropped two seasons. While the first one premiered in December 2023 and ended in January 2024, the second season aired in September 2024. Set in 1945, the drama revolves around Jang Tae-Sang (Park Seo-Joon), an owner of the pawnshop Golden Jade House, and a mysterious woman, Chae Ok (Han So-Hee), who searches for missing people. As they meet each other, how they fight to survive the monstrous atrocity is what the drama is about.

Both seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

Lovely Runner

If you love a time travel drama, definitely go for Lovely Runner. It has to be one of the most popular tvN dramas that recorded the highest ratings last year. It premiered in April 2024. Based on a web novel, the series stars Byeon Woo-Seok and Kim Hye-Yoon in the lead. The storyline follows Im Sol, a passionate fan who is devastated by the death of her favorite idol, Ryu Sun-Jae, and travels back in time to save him. How their timelines match and how they form a beautiful relationship is shown in the drama.

Watch it on Netflix. Pro tip: get some tissues while watching it; you will need them.

The Judge from Hell

The Judge from Hell is another fantasy rom-com drama about a demon roaming around on Earth. The storyline revolves around a judge, Kang Bit-Na (Park Shin-Hye), who gets judged wrongfully after her death and is sent to hell. After this, the judge from hell enters Kang Bit-Na’s body and is sent to Earth as a punishment. She meets a compassionate detective, Han Da-On (Kim Jae-Young), and she takes up the course to become a better judge. It premiered in September 2024.

Watch it on Disney+.

Light Shop

If you like to watch fantasy horror-thrillers, Light Shop should be your pick from last year. The drama is about a mysterious and unique light shop owned by Won Young (Ju Ji-Hoon) that lights up a dark and devilish road and attracts people with hidden secrets. Based on a webtoon, the series received a lot of appreciation from the audience. It’s a short drama with 8 episodes that premiered in December 2024. It also stars Park Bo-Young, Shin Eun-Soo, Uhm Tae-Goo, and other popular Korean actors.

Stream it on Disney+ if you haven’t watched it yet.

So, these are the 5 fantasy dramas of 2024 that you should give a go before going forward with this year’s dramas. However, apart from these, 2024 also dropped a few more dramas based on fantasy worlds like The Atypical Family, Hellbound 2, Sweet Home 3, and more.

From Jisoo’s zombie drama Newtopia to YoonA’s time travel drama The Tyrant Chef and Gyeonwoo and the Fairy, and more, there are going to be some fresh storylines for the K-drama lovers to binge-watch this year. Have you watched these fantasy K-dramas of 2024? Let us know your favorite one and which one you want to watch this year.

