Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is gearing up for its grand opening in the US and is also registering great pre-sales numbers at the Chinese box office. It has beaten MCU’s Deadpool and Wolverine’s two-day pre-sales number with its two-day collection. The film has already crossed the $100 million mark worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tom Cruise is a global star, and he is not just a star but a brand, and so is this franchise. The Mission: Impossible film series is ending after almost three decades. The first film came out 29 years ago and set a trend worldwide in the world of cinema. Fans are emotionally bidding goodbye to this franchise and Cruise’s charming character, Ethan Hunt.

Mission: Impossible 8 China Box Office Pre-Sales Day 2

For the uninitiated, the pre-sales for Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning kicked off in China on Friday, and it will be released in China on May 30. The final MI movie collected $466K in two days, from May 30 to June 1, as per Luiz Fernando‘s report. The pre-sales are open for 40K screenings only, and the number will grow further once screenings are made available.

Pre-Sales Breakdown

May 30 Thursday (Opening Day) – $294K

May 31 (Friday) – $141K

June 1 (Saturday) – $32K

2-Day Pre-Sales Comparison With Other Films

1. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $470K

2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $466K

3. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $450K

4. Deadpool & Wolverine – $435K

5. Jurassic World: Dominion – $442K

6. Captain America: Brave New World – $346K

7. Aquaman 2 – $188K

8. Dune: Part Two – $183K

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning North America Box Office & Release

MI8 opened in the United States this Friday and has set a new franchise benchmark with its $24.8 million release-day gross. It is expected to earn around $70 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

