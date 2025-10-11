The John Cena-led DCU superhero series Peacemaker has concluded its second season. In addition to earning positive reviews from both critics and audiences, many fans have also praised the wrestler-turned-actor’s earnest and layered performance as the morally complex titular anti-hero. Before starring as Peacemaker and making his cameo appearance in Superman, John Cena had been part of several films and television projects.

Some of his popular works include The Marine (2006), Bumblebee (2018), The Suicide Squad (2021), Fast X (2023), Freelance (2023), and, more recently, Heads of State (2025). However, there’s one relatively unknown film of his that you might have missed. We’re talking about the 2018 comedy Blockers. Read on to find out what it’s all about and where you can watch it online.

What Is Blockers All About?

Directed by Kay Cannon, the film tells the story of three overprotective parents – Lisa, Mitchelle, and Hunter – who discover that their teenage daughters have made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Panicked and determined to stop them, the trio embarks on a wild, chaotic night filled with hilarious misadventures, heartfelt moments, and surprising lessons about growing up, trust, and letting go. The film features John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz in the lead roles.

Blockers – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film currently holds an 84% critics’ score but a noticeably lower 51% audience score on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Blockers puts a gender-swapped spin on the teen sex comedy — one elevated by strong performances, a smartly funny script, and a surprisingly enlightened perspective.” On IMDb, Blockers has a user rating of 6.2/10.

Where To Watch Blockers Online?

In India, the film is currently streaming on JioHotstar and is also available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. And in the U.S., Blockers is available to stream on Prime Video.

Blockers vs. John Cena’s Latest Film – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

When compared to John Cena’s most recent leading role in Heads of State, it’s interesting to see which film fares better. The action-comedy, co-starring Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, earned a 68% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is lower than Blockers. However, Heads of State scored higher with audiences, receiving a 70% rating compared to Blockers’ 51%.

Blockers – Official Trailer

