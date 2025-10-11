Cillian Murphy is drawing a massive crowd to Netflix once again. His new film, Steve, which landed on the platform on October 3, has made a strong impact in the streaming race, climbing near the top of the most-watched lists across the United States. This is the Irish actor’s first project for the streaming platform and among his earliest roles since winning an Academy Award for playing the physicist in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in 2023.

Steve Is Among The Most-Watched Streaming Movies In The US

Reelgood’s weekly charts placed Steve at number nine among the most-viewed films across all streaming services in the US between October 2 and 8. It sits right below Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters at number eight. Above it are titles like The Naked Gun on Paramount+, Play Dirty on Prime Video, The Lost Bus on Apple TV+, Bring Her Back on HBO Max, Superman on HBO Max, Ballerina on Starz, and Honey Don’t on Peacock. It managed to stay ahead of All of You on Apple TV+.

More About Netflix’s Steve?

The story follows Cillian Murphy as a headteacher trying to keep a failing reform school from collapsing over the course of one intense day. His struggle to protect his students from a system that has long abandoned them runs parallel to a student’s own battle with rage and a fragile hope for redemption. Their fight unfolds in a place where every choice carries weight and nothing comes easy.

Tim Mielants, who directed Murphy in 2024’s Small Things Like These, returned to helm this film. The cast is packed with familiar faces, including Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo, Emily Watson, Youssef Kerkour, Tut Nyuot, Priyanga Burford, Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis, and Roger Allam.

Cillian Murphy’s performance in Steve 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FsNbbGoQ0K — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 7, 2025

The film premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and garnered strong critical attention. Now, while Steve may not have cracked Netflix’s Global Top 10 between September 29 and October 5, its domestic performance has been striking for a film of its tone and scale. Landing ninth overall across US streaming platforms shows the weight Murphy’s name now carries.

