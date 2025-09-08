Netflix is adding Cillian Murphy’s first original movie to its lineup with Steve, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival to solid reviews. The film opened to a nearly perfect Tomatometer rating of 97% and currently holds a 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 17 reviews, putting it among Murphy’s highest-rated works alongside Kensuke’s Kingdom at 97%, The Dark Knight at 94%, and Oppenheimer at 93%. His last big screen role was in Small Things Like These, and fans are keen to see him lead again.

Steve: Plot & Cast

The film, directed by Tim Mielants, follows Murphy, who plays the role of a headteacher at a reform school. He balances his own mental well-being while guiding a group of schoolboys with societal and behavioral difficulties. In addition to Murphy, the cast includes Little Simz, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Emily Watson, and others, who add depth to the story’s ensemble.

Reviewers have highlighted Murphy’s strong and determined performance. Supporting actors like Jay Lycurgo also received attention, with some saying they wished the film had spent more time on characters like his. Others noted Murphy sometimes becomes secondary to the story’s source material, but overall, the reception leans towards positive.

How Rotten Tomatoes Score Reflect Cillian Murphy’s Career

Rotten Tomatoes numbers only tell part of the story. Some of Murphy’s most popular roles are in films that scored lower critically. Inception sits at 87%, and Red Eye holds an 80% approval rating, which shows that critical acclaim doesn’t always match audience enthusiasm, and Murphy’s career reflects that mix.

Steve will be released in theaters on September 19, 2025, and on Netflix for streaming on October 3. It will allow audiences to see Cillian Murphy in a challenging and emotionally rich role.

