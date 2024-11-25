Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has addressed the criticism directed toward her brother Ranbir Kapoor’s superhit film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters when it was released in 2023. However, the movie was called out for being misogynistic and for its violent theme. Riddhima, who shot to fame with Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has now opened up about the violence in the film.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Says The Audience Likes to Watch Films like Animal

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently appeared at an event by AajTak along with her Fabulous Lives co-stars Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha. In a segment titled “Delhi Wives Ki Fab Lives” an audience member asked Riddhima about her grandfather Raj Kapoor’s legacy. The spectator pointed out how Raj Kapoor made films on societal issues, contrary to violent films today like Animal and Pushpa. Riddhima replied that if her grandfather had been alive, he would have continued to make extraordinary movies.

However, she added that the audience these days likes to watch films like Animal. She said, “There’s a section of the audience who enjoy watching these movies like Animal and Pushpa. If my grandfather was here today, I am sure you’d have seen some remarkable movies by him. But, the audience is watching such movies today.”

Ranbir Kapoor Also Agreed That Films Need To Bring Positive Change To Society

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor also discussed the controversial theme of his film and agreed that filmmakers have a responsibility toward society. During a recent appearance at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, a fan asked him about how his films, like Animal and Sanju, have glorified violence.

“I completely agree with your opinion. As an actor, it is our responsibility to bring movies which bring a positive change to the society,” Ranbir said. However, he added that as an actor, he must play morally gray characters. “Having said that, I’m an actor, it’s very important that I also dabble in different genres and different characters and play varied roles. But what you are saying is absolutely correct. We have to be more responsible towards the kind of films we make,” he continued.

