Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in the controversy again after revealing something about each other. After Alia had set the internet on frenzy when she had infamously revealed that her husband asked her to wipe off her lipstick, the latter has now made a revelation about his wife, which started a troll fest all over again. In his latest visit to the 55th International Film Festival (IFFFI), Ranbir revealed that when he had first met Alia, she did not know who the legendary singer-musician-actor Kishore Kumar was. This led to many netizens feeling that the couple did more harm than good when they started talking about each other.

Ranbir Kapoor said about Alia Bhatt, “The first time I met Alia, she asked me, ‘Who’s Kishore Kumar? So, you know, it’s just the circle of life. You know, it’s like people have forgotten, and then new artists have come. So I think it’s very important that you know, we remember our roots.”

One of the netizens, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, “each other’s biggest hater.” While another user said, “I have never seen a worse celebrity couple than this one.” A netizen further said, “They hate each other at this point.” While a user went on to add, “If someone would have asked me, Who Is Kishore Kumar? They would have been deported to another planet. No offense to Alia and this guy.”

Another netizen went on to say, “Alia baby, I think your husband hates you.” While a user said, “Love marriage without love.” One of the netizens said, “He took the revenge for Alia’s lipstick comment.” A user said, “I’m convinced these two wish to destroy each other publicly.”

However, some fans also defended Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from being trolled, citing that the latter was only 9 years old when she met her now-husband, and it’s fine not to know about many things at that age. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will unite for Love And War. The movie has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Vicky Kaushal.

