Vidhu Vinod Chopra is among the most respected names in the Bollywood circuit. Over the years, he has been associated with movies such as Khamosh, Mission Kashmir, 1942: A Love Story, Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, 12th Fail, and more as a director, producer, or writer. One such iconic movie he directed was Parinda (1989), Chopra’s groundbreaking crime drama that redefined Indian cinema with its raw realism and emotional depth.

Featuring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and initially Naseeruddin Shah, the film faced unexpected turbulence when Shah exited the project due to creative differences. In a recent interview, Vidhu Vinod Chopra recounted the days of the shooting and how he took the exit of Shah as a challenge to make Parinda a classic movie.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals why Naseeruddin Shah Left Parinda

At the 55th International Film Festival of India, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra took the audiences down memory lane with tales from his career. One standout story was the making of Parinda (1989), which led to a fallout with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Shah, initially cast in the film, quit over creative differences, particularly his character’s lack of a romantic subplot. The role was then offered to Shroff, who was then considered a “wooden actor” by many.

Before leaving, even Shah challenged Chopra to make Jackie Shroff act. Chopra recalled how he was furious with this reaction of Shah, but took it as a healthy challenge. “When Naseer walked out, he told me, ‘Jackie can’t act. Good luck directing him.’ I was angry and young. I promised him—and myself—that I would make Jackie shine. Jackie’s transformation was a testament to belief and relentless collaboration. He owned that role and silenced his critics.”

When Chopra cast Shroff for the role, even the latter was not very confident in his craft. “Jackie’s vulnerability in that film was real. He once said to me, ‘I don’t know how to act,’ but by the end, he trusted me enough to give his best. That’s filmmaking—building trust, breaking barriers.”, Chopra revealed. Eventually, Shroff did a fantastic job as the older brother of Anil Kapoor and Parinda became a blockbuster and is a cult classic. Not just that, Jackie Shroff also won the Filmfare award for Best Actor.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: How Much Did Navjot Singh Sidhu Spend On Wife’s Chemotherapy? It’s The Ray Of Hope Every Cancer Patient Needs, Irrespective Of Their Financial Background!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News