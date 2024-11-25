Akshay Kumar and Kajol worked together in the 1994 romantic comedy Yeh Dillagi, which also had Saif Ali Khan as the lead actor. In 2019, Kajol and filmmaker Karan Johar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, where KJO recalled an incident from the premier of Henna, starring Rishi Kapoor and Zeba Bakhtiarin, in Mumbai in 1991.

Karan said, “Poore premier mein Kajol Akshay Kumar ko dundh rahi thi aur mai uska sahara ban gaya. Secretly, shayad mai bhi Akshay Kumar ko dundh raha tha. Hum chal pade. Akshay Kumar toh nahi mile hum ek dusre ko mil gaye.” He then added that Kajol had a massive crush on Akshay Kumar.

Kajol Devgan had also appeared on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to promote her film Salaam Venky. In the promo shoot, it was seen that Kajol, as a guest, was joined by the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi.

It was seen that she and Karan Johar played a game in which they had to answer questions about each other. The host Manish Paul asked KJO, “Kajol mam ka Bollywood crush kon raha hai, Ajay sir ke alawa?” Karan replied, “She had a big crush on,” and turned the slate to read ‘Akshay Kumar.’ The answer left Kajol in shock.

On the personal front, Kajol married Ajay Devgn in February 1999. The duo met on the sets of their first film, Hulchul, in 1995 and are proud parents to Nysa and Yug. On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Do Patti, which also starred Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

