Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar is now available to stream on OTT, which will surely impact the film’s theatrical run. Having said that, it is already in the final leg of its theatrical run, and collections have come down considerably. Made on a budget of over 50 crores, the film has already emerged as the winner and managed to comfortably cross the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know where it stands after 28 days!

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the Tollywood period crime drama was released in theatres on October 31. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews, with performances and the captivating direction receiving praise. Apart from the critical acclaim, it also fared well with audiences. As a result, the film made steady earnings for weeks.

Lucky Baskhar completed 28 days in theatres yesterday. As per the latest update, it has earned 72.34 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 85.36 crores. In overseas, it’s a decent success, and total earnings stand at 27.20 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office tally goes up to 112.56 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Lucky Baskhar:

India net- 72.34 crores

India gross- 85.36 crores

Overseas gross- 27.20 crores

Worldwide gross- 112.56 crores

From here, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer will add a few lakhs to its tally as it is now streaming on Netflix. So, its theatrical run is almost over.

Reportedly, Lucky Baskhar is made on a budget of 56 crores. If we compare this cost with the domestic collection of 72.34 crores, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 16.34 crores. Calculated further, it equals 29.17% returns at the Indian box office. So, it’s a plus affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Box Office (13 Days): Only 4.7 Crores Away From Rewriting History, Crosses 90 Crores Worldwide!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News