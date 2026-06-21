Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi adds warmth and charm to the grand musical spectacle, making the celebration even more vibrant and unforgettable.

Ya Baba Celebrates Music Across Cultures

Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, Ya Baba is a vibrant new musical offering that brings together global icon Nora Fatehi, acclaimed singer Shilpa Rao, and veteran actor Rakesh Bedi in a grand celebration of music, dance, and festivity. Releasing on World Music Day, the track is a joyous tribute to the universal language of music, blending cultures, rhythms, and emotions in a spectacular audiovisual experience. Sung by Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Rao, composed by Sanjoy, and penned by Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, and Vayu, the song is infused with Arabic influences and set against the backdrop of a lavish celebration.

Nora Fatehi & Shilpa Rao Bring The Song To Life

The music video directed by Adil Shaikh transports viewers into a visually stunning world of vibrant décor, joyous festivities, and rich cultural aesthetics. Leading the spectacle is Nora Fatehi, who captivates with a mesmerizing dance performance choreographed by Alisha Singh while also lending her voice to Ya Baba, bringing a distinctive flavor and global appeal to the track. Seamlessly blending her vocals with the song’s vibrant Arabic influences, Nora showcases her versatility as a multifaceted entertainer, adding an extra layer of energy and charm to the celebratory anthem. Complementing her dynamic presence is Shilpa Rao’s powerful and evocative vocal performance, which infuses the song with depth, emotion, and infectious spirit, making Ya Baba an irresistible visual and musical experience.

Rakesh Bedi Adds Warmth To The Celebration

Adding another layer of charm to the celebrations is veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who is seen fully embracing the festive spirit. Bringing his trademark warmth and infectious energy to the screen, Bedi becomes an integral part of the festivities, seamlessly blending into the vibrant world of Ya Baba. His presence adds a delightful touch to the narrative, enhancing the song’s joyful and celebratory atmosphere.

Blending infectious melodies with celebratory rhythms, Ya Baba is a vibrant musical experience that captures the joy of togetherness through music, dance, and celebration.

With its larger-than-life visuals, cross-cultural influences, and spirited performances from Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Rao, and Rakesh Bedi, the song promises to resonate with audiences across generations. Ya Baba is now available across all major streaming platforms, with the music video streaming on the T-Series YouTube channel.

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