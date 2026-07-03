Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 14: Set To Become Kriti Sanon’s 3rd Highest-Grosser Post-COVID (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has maintained its momentum to an extent despite competing with Welcome To The Jungle. Yesterday, on day 14, the film wrapped up its second week at the worldwide box office, and so far, it had been a decent-to-good ride. Both in India and internationally, it has fetched healthy numbers, leading to a global collection of over 150 crore. Besides, the film is on track to emerge as Kriti’s third-highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

The Bollywood rom-com grossed an estimated 1.65 crore (1.4 crore net) in India on the second Thursday, day 14. Overseas, it grossed 30 lakh, pushing the total global collection for the second Thursday to 1.95 crore gross. Compared to day 13’s 2.25 crore gross, it dropped by 13.33%. Speaking of the total collection for week 2, it stands at 31.14 crore gross, a 74.5% drop from week 1’s 122.14 crore gross.

Overall, Cocktail 2 has earned an estimated 112.83 crore gross (95.61 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has grossed 40.45 crore so far. Combining both, the 14-day worldwide box office collection stands at 153.28 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 95.61 crore

India gross – 112.83 crore

Overseas gross – 40.45 crore

Worldwide gross – 153.28 crore

Set to become Kriti Sanon’s 3rd highest-grosser post-COVID

Already, Cocktail 2 is Kriti Sanon’s fourth-highest-grossing film post-COVID, standing above Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (140.41 crore). To claim the third spot, it must surpass Crew (161.2 crore), which is just 7.92 crore away. So, with another 7.93 crore, the film will overtake Crew to become Kriti’s third-highest-grosser. The feat is likely to be achieved in the coming days.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s top 5 grossers globally in the post-COVID era:

Adipurush – 390.01 crore Tere Ishk Mein – 164 crore Crew – 161.2 crore Cocktail 2 – 153.28 crore (14 days) Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 140.41 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

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