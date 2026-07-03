Smeep Kang’s family comedy Carry On Jatta 4 has concluded its first week on a successful note. It may not be matching upto the standards of its predecessors, but Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon starrer has achieved some milestones. Scroll below for the day 7 update!
Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 7
According to Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 added 80 lakh to its kitty on day 7. It witnessed another dip from the 85 lakh collected on the previous day. The second weekend is almost here, and a boost is much-needed at the moment.
The cumulative total in India reaches 12.25 crore net. Made on a budget of 20 crore, Carry On Jatta 4 has recovered 61% of its estimated investments.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Day 1: 1.9 crore
- Day 2: 2.5 crore
- Day 3: 3.4 crore
- Day 4: 1.4 crore
- Day 5: 1.4 crore
- Day 6: 85 lakh
- Day 7: 80 lakh
Total: 12.25 crore
Highest opening week of 2026 in Punjabi cinema!
This one is a significant milestone. Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Sargun Mehta’s film enjoyed a 106% higher collection than Rabb Da Radio 3, to register the biggest opening week of 2026 in Punjabi cinema.
Check out the highest opening week collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):
- Carry On Jatta 4: 12.25 crore
- Rabb Da Radio 3: 5.92 crore
- Ishqan De Lekhe: 3.86 crore
- Bambukat 2: 3.85 crore
- Viyaah Kartaare Da: 3.22 crore
Beats Ishqan De Lekhe
The family comedy also surpassed the domestic collection of Ishqan De Lekhe to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Today, it will also beat Rabb Da Radio 3 and gain the #1 position.
Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):
- Rabb Da Radio 3: 12.57 crore
- Carry On Jatta 4: 12.25 crore
- Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.89 crore
- Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore
- Viyaah Kartaare Da: 4.55 crore
Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 7 Summary
- Budget: 20 crore
- India net: 12.25 crore
- Budget recovery: 61%
- India gross: 14.45 crore
- Overseas gross: 12.50 crore
- Worldwide gross: 26.95 crore
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
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