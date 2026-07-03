Box Office: Can Jana Nayagan & Jailer 2 Script History For Kollywood By Delivering 50 Crore Openings In India?( Photo Credit – Facebook)



After Suriya delivered a big success story in 2026, two of the biggest Kollywood superstars are ready to set the Indian box office on fire. Yes, we’re talking about Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth, who are set to arrive with their biggies soon. While the release date for Jailer 2 is officially out, reports suggest that Jana Nayagan will finally mark its big-screen arrival this month. With these two big films, will Kollywood witness history? Let’s discuss it below!

In the post-COVID era, the Tamil film industry has witnessed several highs at the Indian box office. With the growing scale, the business potential has also increased. However, the industry has yet to deliver two 50-crore net openers in a single year. Now, with two much-awaited films of superstars ready to roar, the industry will be hoping to script history, but it won’t be an easy task, considering the hurdles Vijay’s film has faced so far.

Jana Nayagan is likely to release in July

Jana Nayagan was supposed to release in theaters in January 2026, but due to it not receiving clearance from the censor board, it was postponed indefinitely. Now, reports suggest that the film is likely to be cleared by the censor board this weekend, and the makers are eyeing a grand release this month. Since Thalapathy Vijay has become Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, his swansong has gained more momentum, and the excitement among his fans is at its peak. However, the film has hurdles of its own.

Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong might miss the 50 crore mark on day 1

Even though fans are excited, Jana Nayagan‘s buzz among neutrals has been impacted significantly. Also, it was leaked online in both the original and dubbed versions, which has taken a toll on it to some extent. These aspects have definitely dented the film’s box-office potential. If released as per the original schedule, the film had a chance of touching the 50 crore net mark on the opening day, but now, it might miss the mark by a considerable margin.

Jailer 2 will easily cross 50 crore net on day 1

Coming to Jailer 2, the excitement is high as Rajinikanth returns as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian on October 15. Since the first installment was a big box-office hit and built goodwill on OTT, the pre-release buzz for the sequel is high. Not just the traditional Tamil market, but there’s genuine hype across India, especially in the Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi belts. So, crossing the 50-crore mark on day 1 will be a cakewalk for the biggie.

Kollywood might miss out on two 50 crore net openers in a single year

On the whole, it seems that Kollywood had a chance to witness history with two 50-crore net openers at the Indian box office in a single year, but due to issues with Jana Nayagan, it might not happen. Let’s see if Vijay’s swansong surprises us with its day 1 collection.

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