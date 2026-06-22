Jana Nayagan is in a peculiar situation right now. There is still no official clarity on whether Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong will actually release in cinemas, given the censor delays, an indefinite postponement, and the film surfacing online ahead of any official release. But here is the thing: if Jana Nayagan does make it to theatres, the Kollywood superstar will have a shot at a major box office milestone in the post-COVID era.

It was revealed long back that Jana Nayagan would be Vijay’s farewell to cinema as he stepped into full-time politics. Now, the upcoming magnum opus has become a hot property as Vijay has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This makes the theatrical release of the film not just a film event, but arguably the biggest emotional occasion in Kollywood’s recent memory, a final send-off for one of Tamil cinema’s all-time greats.

Theatrical clarity is still awaited, but the buzz is at its peak

Jana Nayagan was supposed to release in January 2026, but complications with the censor board put it on indefinite hold. Things were further complicated when the film was leaked online before any official release. On paper, these are serious blows to a film’s box office potential. And yet, the mood around the film has never been more electric, thanks entirely to Thalapathy Vijay’s historic political rise.

If the makers can navigate the remaining hurdles and secure a theatrical release, the audience response is likely to be crazy. Fans treating it as a grand farewell festival is not just sentiment; it translates directly to front-loaded bookings, packed theatres, and strong opening numbers.

The 2000 crore target is well within reach for Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay currently stands at 1582.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office across his four post-COVID releases. To reach the 2000 crore milestone, Jana Nayagan needs to gross 417.25 crore globally. For those who don’t know, Beast grossed 218.69 crore, followed by Varisu’s 299.2 crore and Leo’s 606.42 crore. His Greatest Of All Time scored 458.44 crore, pushing his total to 1582.75 crore globally. Even at a more conservative performance than his last two biggies, Jana Nayagan can get Vijay past the major 2000 crore milestone, provided it reaches theatres.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s post-COVID releases:

1. Beast – 218.69 crore

2. Varisu – 299.2 crore

3. Leo – 606.42 crore

4. The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore

Total – 1582.75 crore

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