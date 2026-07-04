Ghabadkund Box Office Collection Day 15( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Ghabadkund, starring Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, Prajakta Hanamghar, and others, started its run on a fair-to-decent note and maintained the momentum in the first 10 days. Afterward, the film dropped more than expected, but it didn’t bother much, as it comfortably entered the safe zone and emerged a success. Yesterday, on day 15, the film entered its third week, and given its slow pace, it’s clear it won’t add significant collections to the kitty from now on. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Ghabadkund earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Marathi adventure suspense thriller scored 9 lakh on the third Friday, day 15. Due to the new release, Alpha, and other films running alongside, the film lost a significant number of shows in Maharashtra, which naturally impacted collections. Overall, it has earned an estimated 6.6 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 7.78 crore gross.

Given the slow pace, Ghabadkund is unlikely to score and will wrap up its box office run soon. It is heading for a lifetime collection of 7.2-7.5 crore net in India.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 4.04 crore

Week 2 – 2.47 crore

Day 15 – 9 lakh

Total – 6.6 crore

Ghabadkund to miss the hit verdict

Ghabadkund was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore, and has earned 6.6 crore net so far. So, in 15 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 60 lakh. Calculated further, it equals 10% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 6.6 crore

ROI – 60 lakh

ROI% – 10%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Ghabadkund is directed by Pritam SK Patil and produced by Rasik Kadam. The film also stars Ahemad Deshmukh, Kushal Badrike, Pravin Dalimbkar, Vaishnavi Kalyankar, Arohi Bhoir, Sahil Annaldewar, and Smita Paygude Anjute. It was released in theaters on June 19.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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