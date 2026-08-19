DC Box Office Collection Day 12: With Vishwanath & Sons, Lokesh’s Film To Miss Major Milestone (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut, DC, is currently in its second week at the box office. The Tamil film is facing competition from the newly released film Vishwanath & Sons, starring Suriya in the lead role. The Suriya starrer is already way ahead of DC. Because of the impact, DC has slowed at the box office and may miss a major milestone.

How Much Did DC Earn At the India Box Office In 12 Days?

On its second Tuesday, the film earned 1.81 crore, which was a slight dip from its second Monday collection of 2 crore. The net total of the film stands at 58.57 crore at the domestic box office, which equals 69.11 crore gross. Overseas, the film has grossed 21.50 Cr, pushing its worldwide gross to 90.61 crore.

DC had a great start at the box office with an opening of over 4 crore. The film wrapped week 1 at the Indian box office with a net total of 41.9 crore. However, after that, barring the Independence Day release, the film’s collections dipped. The film’s total showings also halved after the release of Vishwanat & Sons.

Week-Wise Box Office Collection of DC (India net)

Week 1: 41.9 crore

Day 8: 2.86 crore

Day 9: 5.5 crore

Day 10: 4.5 crore

Day 11: 2 crore

Day 13: 1.81 crore

Total: 58.57 crore

DC To Miss 100 Crore Milestone?

Currently, DC is 10 crore short of reaching the 100 crore milestone worldwide and over 40 crore short of reaching the 100 crore milestone in India. While the film will achieve worldwide success, it will likely miss the mark at the domestic box office. With Vishwanath & Sons‘ having a great run at the box office, DC is likely to lose more screens in week 3 and will see a further drop in collections. At this pace, the film is likely to end its India run under 70 crore. Additionally, the film is likely to wrap up as the 4th-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, behind Jana Nayagan, Karuppu, and Vishwanath & Sons.

More about the film

DC is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. It also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Avinash Raghudevan in key roles. Reportedly, the film is loosely based on the 1917 novel Devdas. It is distributed by Red Giant Movies.

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