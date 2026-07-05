Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 2 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Nagabandham – The Secret Treasure, starring Virat Karrna and Nabha Natesh, has continued its run on the first Saturday, day 2, with collections remaining in the same range as its opening day. The Telugu mythological fantasy action-adventure film maintained a steady pace despite a marginal drop, and the opening weekend total looks set to land around the 10 crore net mark. However, against the reported budget of 100 crore, the film needs to do heavy lifting in the coming days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

Nagabandham opened to mostly decent reviews from critics and similar initial word-of-mouth, with the project’s visual storytelling and ambition drawing appreciation even from those who had reservations about other aspects. That has helped sustain footfalls through the first two days, though the numbers remain limited given the absence of any major star pull.

How much did Nagabandham earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Telugu mythological fantasy film earned an estimated 3.05 crore net on the first Saturday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 3.4 crore, it dropped by 10.29%. Overall, it has earned 6.45 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 7.61 crore gross. With Sunday still ahead, the film is heading for an opening weekend of around 10 crore net.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 3.4 crore

Day 2 – 3.05 crore

Total – 6.45 crore

Budget and recovery

Nagabandham was reportedly made on a budget of 100 crore. Against this, the film has earned 6.45 crore net in 2 days, recovering just 6.45% of its cost. The remaining deficit stands at 93.55 crore or 93.55%. So, there’s still a long way to go, and to give itself a chance, the film must score strongly on the weekdays.

Box office summary:

Budget – 100 crore

India net collection – 6.45 crore

Recovery – 6.45%

Deficit – 93.55 crore

Deficit% – 93.55%

More about the film

Nagabandham – The Secret Treasure is directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Annapureddy. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapati Babu, Murli Sharma, Ramachandra Raju, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Rishabh Sawhney. It released in theaters on July 3, 2026.

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