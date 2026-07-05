Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar Delivers His 7th 100 Crore Net Grosser Post-COVID ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Welcome To The Jungle is maintaining the momentum at the Indian box office despite Alpha denting its screen count. On the second Friday, it made a smooth entry into the 100 crore club, and on Saturday, it posted a solid jump, moving closer to the 110 crore mark in net collections. Amid this, Akshay Kumar has pulled off an impressive feat by delivering his 7th 100 crore net grosser, the most by any Indian star. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The adventure comedy film benefited from Saturday family crowds, resulting in a good 7.92 crore on the second Saturday, day 9. Compared to day 8’s 4.95 crore, it showed a 60% jump. Overall, it has earned 108.08 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 127.53 crore gross. Today, on day 10, with another healthy jump expected, the film will comfortably cross 116 crore net by the end of the second weekend.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 95.21 crore

Day 8 – 4.95 crore

Day 9 – 7.92 crore

Total – 108.08 crore

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Akshay Kumar’s 7th film to score a century post-COVID

With Welcome To The Jungle hitting a century, Akshay Kumar has delivered his 7th 100 crore net grosser at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. With this, he has become the only Indian star to score 7th domestic century. It’s really impressive that, despite suffering several setbacks, he has managed to achieve this feat. Besides the Welcome threequel, his post-COVID centuries includes Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Bhooth Bangla.

Overall, Welcome To The Jungle is Akshay Kumar’s 21st film to score a century in the domestic market. Before the comedy magnum opus, Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz, Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Bhooth Bangla achieved the feat.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Less Than 3 Crore Away From Kriti Sanon’s 3rd Post-COVID Century

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