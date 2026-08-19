Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

With Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups just days away from its theatrical debut, the countdown to Rocking Star Yash’s return to the big screen is entering its final phase. The Geetu Mohandas directorial is set to release worldwide on August 26, with advance bookings opening on August 21, coinciding with the Varamahalakshmi festival.

Toxic Eyes A Massive 12,000-Screen Global Release

Giving audiences five days to secure their tickets ahead of release, Toxic is being mounted on a massive global scale. The film is expected to roll out across around 12,000 screens worldwide, signaling what could be one of the biggest theatrical releases for an Indian film. While the final screen count is yet to be officially announced, the planned release scale underlines the anticipation surrounding Yash’s first theatrical outing since the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

The film is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, with the two banners also handling its distribution across Karnataka. Outside its home market, the film has secured key distribution partners across major territories, with Panorama Films handling Kerala and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations acquiring the rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. AA Films will distribute the film across North India and Nepal.

With advance bookings set to open on August 21 and a massive worldwide rollout planned for August 26, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is gearing up for a significant theatrical launch, with the film set to arrive in cinemas on a massive global scale.

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Must Read: Toxic: Yash Opens Up About His Darker Film, Clarifies, “We Have Not Made It for Kids”

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