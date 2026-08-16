Yash Opens Up About Toxic (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Rocking Star Yash has opened up about his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and the kind of story audiences can expect from the much-awaited movie. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, the actor spoke about the film’s layered characters and why its story is aimed at a mature audience.

Yash explained that his character in Toxic has several layers that need to be explored authentically. Talking about his approach to the role, he said, “Wherever that story will land, every layer of this character is important to go there. And for me, that kind of story has to be told in the most authentic way. It is beyond me as a person.”

Yash Clarifies Toxic Is Not For Kids

The actor also addressed the film’s tagline, A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which gives an idea about its tone. Making it clear that the film is not children’s content, Yash said, “From the time I have put the title, I have put a tagline under it. This is a fairy tale for grown-ups.”

Since the start, Yash was clear about the kind of audience the film is meant for. He stressed that Toxic is not a children’s film and that its themes and treatment are designed for adults. Clarifying his point, the actor added, “Children don’t have to watch. This film is not made for children. All the children have to stay at home. That is very clear. We have not made it for kids.”

More About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is expected to present Yash in a layered and intense avatar. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The movie is backed by KVN Productions and is scheduled to release worldwide on August 26, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Ranabaali: Makers Unveil A Striking Independence Day Poster Featuring Vijay Deverakonda

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News