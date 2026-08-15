Ranabaali Vijay Deverakonda ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The makers of Ranabaali have unveiled a striking Independence Day special poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda draped in the national flag. Inspired by lesser-known real-life events from India’s history, the epic stars Vijay Deverakonda as a fierce warrior fighting for freedom. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and backed by Mythri Movie Makers alongside T-Series, the film is set to bring a forgotten chapter of valour to life.

Ranabaali has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited cinematic spectacles of 2026, reuniting fan-favourite stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in an epic historical saga backed by Mythri Movie Makers. From its striking first look and character reveals to its evocative music, every update has heightened anticipation for the film. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Rahul Sankrityan, known for his distinctive storytelling and ambitious vision, Ranabaali promises a grand cinematic experience.

Ranabaali Makers Unveil A Powerful Independence Day Tribute

On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, the makers of Ranabaali shared a special tribute for fans and movie lovers across the country. They released an intense and striking poster featuring star Vijay Deverakonda draped in the colors of the Indian national flag. Bloodied, sporting a strong moustache, and carrying a sharp, rugged look, Vijay’s character hints at an emotional and high-stakes historical drama based on bravery and freedom. Sharing the poster on their official social media handles, the team wrote:

“Happy 80th Independence Day 🇮🇳

The bravest chapter of our forgotten history is about to be revealed soon.

#Ranabaali”

Happy 80th Independence Day 🇮🇳



The bravest chapter of our forgotten history is about to be revealed soon.#Ranabaali #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/ApxhlRBux1 — Telugu Cult 𝐘𝐓 (@Telugu_Cult) August 15, 2026

The powerful artwork has already sparked excitement online, giving fans a glimpse into what promises to be a gripping cinematic narrative rooted in India’s forgotten past.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series, Ranabaali also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, marking her reunion with Vijay Deverakonda in what promises to be a compelling on-screen pairing. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including international actor Arnold Vosloo, further adding to its global appeal. Ranabaali is slated to release in theaters on September 11, 2026.

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