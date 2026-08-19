Box Office: Awarapan 2 Boosts Disha Patani’s Post-COVID Success Ratio To 50% ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

In the post-COVID era, where many A-list actresses are struggling to find their form back, Disha Patani is enjoying a good run at the Indian box office. Yes, she suffered setbacks with the first two films, but since then, she has maintained a good track record of success. Her latest release, Awarapan 2, has also emerged as a big success, helping her record a 50% success ratio in the post-pandemic era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The post-COVID era started on a disappointing note for Disha Patani

Disha’s post-COVID run started with Ek Villain Returns. Due to the sequel factor, the film got some start, but due to mixed to negative word of mouth, it turned out to be a failure at the Indian box office by scoring 41.49 crore net. It was reportedly made on a budget of 72 crore. It was followed by another failure, Yodha, which did a business of 33 crore and was made on a budget of 66 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD turns out to be her first box office success

After the first two failures, Kalki 2898 AD brought Disha Patani a big relief by becoming a box-office success. Made on a reported cost of 600 crore, it amassed 646.31 crore net, thus emerging as a decent success. It was followed by a failure, Kanguva. Mounted on a budget of 300-350 crore, it managed to earn a disastrous 70.37 crore net.

Disha Patani records 50% success ratio with Awarapan 2’s solid run

Post-Kanguva, Disha Patani has bounced back strongly. Her Welcome To The Jungle emerged as a decent success at the Indian box office, earning 137.93 crore net against a budget of 125 crore. Keeping the momentum intact, Awarapan 2 has emerged as her second consecutive success, earning 104.63 crore net in 5 days against a controlled budget of 45 crore.

As we can see, Disha Patani has had a total of 6 theatrical releases so far in the post-COVID era, of which three have been successful, and three have been failures. So, it could be said that with Awarapan 2, the actress has tasted a good success ratio of 50% in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at the budget, Indian box office collection, and verdicts of Disha Patani’s post-COVID releases:

Movie Budget India Net Collection Verdict Ek Villain Returns 72 Cr 41.49 Cr LOSING Yodha 66 Cr 33 Cr FLOP Kalki 2898 AD 600 Cr 646.31 Cr PLUS Kanguva 300-350 Cr 70.37 Cr FLOP Welcome To The Jungle 125 Cr 137.93 Cr PLUS Awarapan 2 45 Cr 104.63 Cr* HIT

*denotes still running in theaters

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