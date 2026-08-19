Emraan Hashmi's Last 5 Films At The Box Office: Producers Invested 740 Crore

Emraan Hashmi’s Last 5 Films At The Box Office: Decoding Investments & Losses! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

While Emraan Hashmi is currently basking in the monumental success of his latest release, Awarapan 2, the road leading up to this milestone has been a nightmare! The film is officially the first 100 crore grosser of the actor’s career as the main lead, and the third 100 crore, playing an antagonist! However, what’s a bigger victory is that the film is the actor’s first success in the last 10 years! In fact, the actor has been struggling badly with his last five films and their box office returns!

Hashmi’s box office standing has witnessed a complete turnaround with the release of Awarapan 2. Reentering the solo hero space with his defining franchise, the film is inching towards the super hit mark, turning into a breath of fresh air for the actor’s career and box office stats

Emraan Hashmi’s Last 5 Films – 0% Success Ratio!

Across his last five releases prior to Awarapan 2, producers pumped in a massive 740 crore. However, the domestic return was a nightmare, yielding a 0% success ratio, with every single film landing in the red zone, with a cumulative net loss of 214.75 crore.

Most & Least Loss-Making Film Of The Last 5 Years

The biggest debacle starring Emraan Hashmi in the last five years is Selfiee, co-starring Akshay Kumar! Mounted on a huge budget of almost 100 crore, the film tanked at the box office, bringing a loss of 83.5%! Meanwhile, Tiger 3, in which he played the antagonist, turned out to be the least loss-making affair for Emraan Hashmi!

Check out the box office analysis of the last five films of Emraan Hashmi, along with their budgets, lifetime collections, RO%, and box office verdict based on their India Net Collection.

Year Film Budget (in crore) Lifetime Collection (in crore) Deficit (in crore) Verdict 2023 Selfiee 100 16.5 83.5 Flop 2023 Tiger 3 300 286 14 Losing 2025 Ground Zero 50 7.77 42.3 Flop 2025 They Call Him OG 250 194.05 55.9 Losing 2025 Haq 40 20.93 19.07 Losing Total 740 525.5 214.75

Emraan Hashmi Box Office Summary

Check out the cumulative box office summary of the last five films of Emraan Hashmi.

Total Budget: 740 crore

Total India Net Collection: 525.5 crore

Total Net Deficit: 214.75 crore

Loss %: 28.98%

Total Recovery: 71%

Highest Grossing Film: Tiger 3, 286 crore

Most Expensive Film: Tiger 3 , 300 crore

, Least Expensive Film: Haq, 40 crore

Biggest Loss-Making Film: Selfiee, 83.5%

Least Loss-Making Film: Tiger 3, 14 crore

Note: Awarapan 2 is still running in the theaters and has not been included in the list.

Success Ratio = Super Hit/Super Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average/Total Releases x 100

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Vs Top 5 Most Profitable Independence Day Releases In The Last 10 Years – Did Emraan Hashmi Claim A Spot?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News