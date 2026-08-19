Thudakkam Box Office Collection Day 12: Onam Releases To Restrict Vismaya’s Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vismaya Mohanlal’s acting debut, Thudakkam, was released in theatres on August 7. The Malayalam film enjoyed a solo release at the Kerala box office and performed well in Week 1. However, it is now set to face competition from the upcoming Onam releases Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. With new releases entering the box office race, scroll ahead to read how much they will impact Thudakkam!

How Much Did Thudakkam Earn At The Box Office In 12 Days?

Vismaya Mohanlal-starrer earned 0.47 crore on its second Tuesday at the box office. This came after a slight drop in collections from the second Monday’s 0.51 crore. Meanwhile, on its second weekend, the film collected 3.25 crore. As a result, the net total of the film now stands at 21.28 crore, which equals 25.11 crore gross. Additionally, the film’s overseas gross has reached 16 crore so far. With this, the worldwide gross collection stands at 41.11 crore.

Week-wise Box Office Collection of Thudakkam

Week 1: 16 crore

Day 8: 1 crore

Day 9: 1.85 crore

Day 10: 1.4 crore

Day 11: 0.51 crore

Day 12: 0.47 crore

Total: 21.28 crore

Onam Releases To Restrict Thudakkam Collection?

Thudakkam has already entered the safe zone, as the film was made on a 20-crore budget. However, the film is unlikely to achieve a hit verdict by recouping its investment through its domestic theatrical run. In its second week, Thudakkam slowed down at the box office with its collection dropping below 50 lakh. From Thursday onwards, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa is set to dominate screens, and from Friday, Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will also join the screen-share competition. Both Onam releases are among the highly anticipated films.

With new releases, Thudakkam will likely end its domestic box-office run under 25 crore. The film will end as the 7th highest-grossing film of 2026 (until Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit overtake it).

More About Thudakkam

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, Vismaya plays Meenu, a martial arts expert who puts her skills to good use when a devastating threat shatters her world. Mohanlal has a cameo in the film as Vismaya’s martial arts teacher.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: GDN Box Office Collection Day 11: Slips Below 10 Lakh Daily, Set To Wrap Up Below 7 Crore Net



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