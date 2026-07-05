Gatta Kusthi 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Film Collects 4.7 cr on day 2 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Gatta Kusthi 2 was released in theatres on July 3. The Tamil-language film enjoyed a strong opening, particularly in the southern markets. Moreover, the film witnessed a massive jump in collections on Day 2, thanks to positive word of mouth and the goodwill earned by its blockbuster predecessor. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film serves as a sequel to the 2022 hit Gatta Kusthi, which explored the dynamic between a wrestler wife and her stay-at-home husband.

Gatta Kusthi 2 Sees Massive Jump on Day 2

On Day 2 of its release, the Tamil sports drama collected 4.7 crore net in India across 2,177 shows. In comparison, the film had earned 2.7 crore on its opening day. As a result, Day 2 registered an impressive 75.9% jump in collections. Consequently, the film’s total India net collection now stands at 7.45 crore, while its India gross collection has reached 8.57 crore after two days.

Meanwhile, Gatta Kusthi 2 also performed decently overseas, collecting 1 crore gross on Day 2. This takes its total worldwide gross collection to 10.42 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Tamil Nadu continues to be the film’s strongest market, contributing 4.75 crore gross over the first two days. Meanwhile, Karnataka has contributed 0.60 crore, followed by Kerala with 0.31 crore, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with 0.05 crore, and the rest of India with ₹0.06 crore. Additionally, the film’s overall occupancy increased significantly from 26% on Day 1 to 38% on Day 2, reflecting the growing audience interest.

Reportedly, Gatta Kusthi 2 was made on a budget of around 27 crore. Therefore, the film will need to maintain this momentum over the coming days to recover its costs and eventually emerge as a box office success.

More About Gatta Kusthi 2

Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprise their lead roles in the sequel. Additionally, Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj, all of whom played pivotal roles in the first film, also return. Meanwhile, actor Karunakaran joins the cast in another pivotal role.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel features cinematography by K. M. Bhaskaran, while Sean Roldan has composed the music. Meanwhile, Barath Vikraman has handled the editing, and S. Jayachandran serves as the art director.

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Furthermore, Murugan has choreographed the action sequences, while Baba Bhaskar has helmed the dance choreography.

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