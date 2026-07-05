Sharvari Salary Jump: From 40 lakh to 3 crore (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sharvari currently has two films playing in theatres, both belonging to completely different genres. She plays a Pakistani Muslim woman from the pre-Partition era in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga and a spy in YRF’s recently released action thriller Alpha. The actress has been earning significant attention, particularly for her performance in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. Interestingly, Sharvari made her big-screen debut with YRF’s sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021.

Sharvari’s Salary For Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli 2 marked Sharvari’s first major film after her appearance in the largely forgettable web series The Forgotten Army. The actress got the opportunity to make her debut under the Yash Raj Films banner. Moreover, the film was a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli, which starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.

Even though the film failed to perform well critically and commercially, it opened several doors for Sharvari. According to reports, she earned an estimated 30–40 lakh for the film. More importantly than the remuneration, being part of a YRF production significantly benefited her career. After all, the production house is known not only for providing a platform to new talent but also for nurturing actors and giving them long-term opportunities.

Sharvari’s Remuneration For Alpha

Meanwhile, it has been widely reported that Sharvari charged 3 crore for Alpha, the action film in which she co-starred with Alia Bhatt. This marks a significant jump from the 40 lakh she reportedly earned for her debut film just a few years ago.

For Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sharvari reportedly charged 1.5 crore.

Furthermore, the actress’s market value witnessed a sharp rise after she became part of Munjya, which emerged as a sleeper hit and became her first 100-crore film at the box office.

What’s Next For Sharvari?

Sharvari is currently shooting for another YRF production directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film marks Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday‘s second film. Interestingly, while it will be Ahaan’s second collaboration with YRF, it will mark Sharvari’s third project with the production house.

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Additionally, she will also play the female lead in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Yeh Prem Mohabbat, in which she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

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