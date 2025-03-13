The John Wick franchise isn’t done thrilling audiences just yet, and Lionsgate has just dropped some exciting news to prove it. According to Jenefer Brown, the studio’s EVP and head of Global Products and Experiences, John Wick 5 is officially in development.

However, the big question remains: will Keanu Reeves return as the iconic Baba Yaga? And what about director Chad Stahelski? Brown remained tight-lipped on both fronts.

‘JOHN WICK 5’ is officially in the works. (Via: https://t.co/Q6DJsa7yvk) pic.twitter.com/UCorTudpWZ — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 11, 2025

Did John Wick Really Die?

The uncertainty surrounding Reeves’ role feels especially fitting given the explosive ending of John Wick: Chapter 4, where the legendary hitman seemingly met his end. Yet death doesn’t always mean goodbye in a world like Wick’s, where bulletproof suits, hidden societies, and miraculous recoveries are the norm.

The Expanding John Wick Universe

Even if Reeves doesn’t return for the fifth chapter, there’s plenty to keep fans immersed in the Wick-verse. Leading the charge is Ballerina, a spin-off starring Ana de Armas as Eve, a deadly assassin seeking vengeance, which arrives on June 6 and promises a brief yet thrilling return of Reeves as John Wick. Adding to the excitement, Norman Reedus joins the cast as Pine, while Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick reprise their iconic roles as Winston and Charon.

The expansion doesn’t stop there, as Donnie Yen’s stylish and skilled assassin, Caine, is also getting his own spin-off. According to Collider, it was revealed that Yen is in talks to direct the film himself, blending his martial arts mastery with the franchise’s signature action style.

Jennifer Brown’s Full Comment On Fifth John Wick Film

Brown also issued an official statement about the fifth installment of the John Wick franchise. “Up next, of course, is Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and [we] can’t wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film,” she said. “I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game. We’ve shared that we’re developing a fifth John Wick film. [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on bated breath waiting to find out.”

Will Keanu Reeves Return?

Meanwhile, Reeves has been cautious about returning as Wick, having previously stated that John’s fate seemed final. While expressing his deep love for the role, he’s also admitted that the grueling stunts may be too demanding now that he’s 60.

With BRZRKR, his new action-packed film, and his ongoing involvement in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog, Reeves’ schedule is far from empty.

