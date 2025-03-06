Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock had binding chemistry in Speed. But despite their on-screen spark, they never dated in real life. What’s even more surprising? They both had crushes on each other but had no idea at the time.

In separate interviews, Bullock and Reeves admitted they liked each other while filming Speed. Well, it turns out they never took that leap. But Sandy is actually grateful for it. In fact, she thinks their friendship might not have survived if they had tried to make it romantic.

In 2018, Bullock shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was infatuated with her Speed co-star. “I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was,” she said “It was hard. It was really hard for me to really be serious. He’d look at me and I’d [giggle].”

A year later, Reeves made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (per The Hollywood Reporter) and saw the clip of Bullock admitting her feelings. His response? He also had a crush on her at the time.

“She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her, either,” he said. Despite their mutual attraction, neither of them made a move. Many Hollywood co-stars have fallen for each other on set, but Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves never crossed that line. Reeves kept things professional, saying, “We were working!”

Bullock actually had a different take. She thinks the real reason they never dated is that they weren’t meant to. In a 2021 interview with Esquire, she explained that not dating may have saved their friendship.

“Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated,” the 60-year-old said. “I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.”

She also admitted she doesn’t regret not dating him. “We didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together.”

The Hollywood beauty herself isn’t so sure. She admitted that her admiration for the Matrix star has grown over time. However, she wonders if she would still feel that way if they had dated and things had gone south.

“The longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being,” the mother of two said. “Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

So, no, we never got a real-life Keanu Reeves-Sandra Bullock romance. But what we did get is something arguably better—two people who genuinely adore and respect each other without the messy baggage of a failed relationship.

