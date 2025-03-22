March is nearing its end and April is all set to spread its wings and fly. With a brand new month, there is a fresh slate of releases and premieres when it comes to entertainment content on digital streaming platforms. Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Peacock, Disney+ or even Paramount. Films, series and reality shows of various kinds can be expected on these hit platforms.

Disney+ has managed to make a mark for itself in the hearts of fans and many of them regularly stream content on the medium. Here’s what the avid viewers of the platform can expect to watch during April 2025 as the complete slate of releases slated for Disney+ are officially listed below.

Disney+ April 2025: Everything On Release Schedule

The first day of April brings four releases for Disney+ watchers. There is season 2 of the documentary series Lost Treasures of Rome with all six of its episodes. Up next there is season 1 of National Parks with 5 episodes. Also, season 1 of RoboGobo with 24 episodes will stream. Episode 7 of Daredevil: Born Again will also be available to watch on April 1, 2025.

On April 3, Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America will stream with all 3 episodes of its first season. April 4 will bring forward all 5 episodes of Kindergarten: The Musical on the platform. Two new episodes of David Blaine Do Not Attempt and the premiere of Not Just a Goof will be available on April 7. The 8th episode of Daredevil: Born Again will stream on April 8.

April 9 will feature 4 episodes of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends season 3. April 11 will air The Abyss 4K and the premiere of Pets. As for April 12, Titanic: The Digital Resurrection will stream on Disney+ alongside all 8 episodes of season 8 of To Catch a Smuggler. The same day season 2 of Doctor Who will also premiere on the popular streaming platform.

The season finale of Daredevil: Born Again will stream on April 15 at 6 pm PT. Season 4 of Big City Greens will be available on April 16 with all 7 of its episodes. Season 2 SuperKitties with 3 episodes will also stream the same day. The season 2 premiere of Light and Magic will happen on April 18 and episode two of Doctor Who season 2 will be available to stream on April 19.

The 3 episodes of Secret of the Penguins will be on the platform on April 21 while four episodes of ABC News Live Special: Last Lands will be available on April 22. The same day, the three episode premiere of Andor season 2 as well as the premiere of Sea Lions of the Galapagos, and Guardians of the Galapagos will happen. Thus making it a busy day for casual viewers.

April 15 will feature Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium. The third episode of Doctor Who season 2 will air on April 26. Three new episodes of Andor season 2 will be available on April 29. Lastly, 7 episodes of season 5 of Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts and 5 episodes of season 3 of Mickey Mouse Funhouse will officially be available to stream on Disney+ on April 30.

