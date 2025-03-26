The highly anticipated animated sequel Ne Zha 2, directed by Jiaozi, is set to hit Indian cinemas on April 25, 2025. The film will be released in Mandarin with English subtitles. The announcement was made today by co-distributors Encore Films and Warner Bros. Discovery, India.

Joyce Lee, Managing Director of Encore Films, expressed her excitement about the film’s release in India, stating, “Ne Zha 2 has achieved phenomenal success across Southeast Asia, breaking all box office records. We are thrilled to bring this captivating blockbuster to Indian audiences in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. We look forward to introducing more engaging content to India in the future.”

Denzil Dias, Vice President & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery, echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are incredibly excited to introduce the global phenomenon Ne Zha 2 to Indian audiences! This animated masterpiece has not only shattered box office records worldwide, grossing over $2 billion, but has also captured the hearts of millions with its stunning visuals and compelling narrative. Ne Zha 2 promises to immerse Indian viewers in a mesmerizing world where mythology meets imagination, taking them on an unforgettable journey beyond cultural boundaries.”

Plot Summary:

After being struck by heavenly lightning, Ne Zha and Ao Bing survive by transforming into spirits, but their existence remains fragile. Taiyi sets out to reconstruct their mortal bodies using the Seven-colored Precious Lotus, but the process is fraught with challenges. As obstacles arise, the fate of Ne Zha and Ao Bing hangs in the balance.

A Global Sensation:

Ne Zha 2 has garnered critical acclaim and phenomenal box office success worldwide. It holds the distinction of being the first animated film to surpass the $2 billion mark globally and has now risen to the 5th position on the list of the highest-grossing films of all time.

