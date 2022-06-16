Lightyear Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Chris Evans, Peter Sohn, Keke Palmer, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Director: Angus MacLane

What’s Good: The acknowledgment that the audience is self-aware and that they don’t need spoon-feeding. Chris Evans’ attitude and Peter Sohn acing it as Sox.

What’s Bad: The urge to go the commercial way and not really get into the depth as Pixar has in the last few films.

Loo Break: Even with flaws Lightyear has its moments and it comes from a studio that has revolutionised animation for many of us.

Watch or Not?: Yes, please. This is a big screen experience and the visuals are amazing. Watch it on the biggest and the most equipped screens.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: In Theatres Near You!

Runtime: 109 Minutes

So Buzz Lightyear with a massive team is out on an alien planet to do his research. He is a space ranger if you remember? The creatures on the alien planet make their life hell and leave them stranded there. Buzz feels it is his mistake that many won’t ever go back home. He sets on a mission of achieving hyper speed so he can take them back home. Does he manage to? Well, watch the film.

Lightyear Movie Review: Script Analysis

Buzz Lightyear is a character that has been one of the most looked after even when he was in the background, since the days of yore. I mean since the time you and I fell in love with this Toy universe. At least I was a teenager when got introduced to them, and Buzz forever has my heart, and his attitude always made me curious as to what has this character been through.

And by the looks of it, it seems I am not the only curious child-adult out there because even writers Angus MacLane, Jason Headley, and Matthew Aldrich feel the same. The three write a movie that is about a man who has seen the most unusual circumstances in life. Not only has he traveled in space for 62 years but aged only 62 days, but saw an entire generation decease and a new form, while he was stuck in the same year of his life.

The best part about this script is that they acknowledge the fact that a viewer who would opt to watch Lightyear will know who their Buzz is. There is no special effort to include a flashback or an introduction (which might also back fire because people do tend to watch movies randomly without a pretext). For a fan like me, this felt like an assurance that my cinematic knowledge is respected. So Buzz just enters and does his Lightyear thing.

While Pixar chose this project to be its comeback to the big screen, it also reminds you of the fact that the last three from the studio (Soul, Onward, Luca (not really in the order of release)), were actually quite more inclusive in terms of representation than Lightyear. Yes, there is a nod to the LGBTQ+ community and in the earnest ways without making a fuss about it, but is that enough in a movie that is being catered to the world almost? Not even talking about the same s*x kiss because it’s high time we all rise above that and let people be what they want to.

That brings me to the lack/ignorance of opportunities that would have made the audience more emotionally invested in the world and the character. Because here is a man who has seen a tough life. He is finding ‘Home’, he saw all his peers die, and he is living in massive regret. While it all reaches us, it doesn’t pierce enough to make a dent, so we feel like Buzz does.

Lightyear Movie Review: Star Performance

Chris Evans voices Buzz Lightyear and brings his charm to the character. Though there is enough room for more, the Captain America star does a great job. Especially when Buzz is jealous or angry or afraid, Chris makes it sound adorable.

Peter Sohn as Sox, the robotic cat is a treat. Undoubtedly the most interesting part apart from Buzz, Peter brings the eccentricity in the restrained robotic demeanour even in his voice. I definitely want to see more of Sox in the future.

There is also Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, James Brolin and more who do a wonderful job in the parts given.

Lightyear Movie Review: Direction, Music

Angus MacLane kind of knows what he has set out to make. He is clear that he wants to make it about Buzz but also focus on the commercial side of the business. In his decision, he creates bigger moments, opposite to the small ones that Pixar has managed to with their last few releases.

The animation is top-notch. The world does manage to pull you in and stay there with these characters. Add to it the prolific Michael Giacchino’s (Up, The Batman, Avengers: E stunning music, you have a visual treat like no other.

Lightyear Movie Review: The Last Word

Lightyear plays safe in trying to cater to as many as possible. In a post-pandemic world, the makers want the audience to flood the cinema halls and there ain’t anything wrong with that. But as a fan, I definitely would have loved a bit more depth. You can book your tickets now!

Lightyear Trailer

Lightyear releases on 16 June, 2022.

