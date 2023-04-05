Johnny Depp is adored by most of Hollywood’s actresses. During his recent trial with Amber Heard, many of his female co-stars supported him and shared what a gentleman he is. Carey Mulligan worked with Depp in the movie Public Enemies and had a celebrity crush on him. But her admiration for the actor caused her inconvenience and affected her performance in the film. Scroll on to learn more.

Public Enemies released in 2009 and starred famous Hollywood actors, including Christian Bale and Channing Tatum. Carey played a side role in the film and shared screen space with Depp. The actress had debuted in 2005 with Pride And Prejudice and was relatively new to the industry. She had a tough time shooting an intimate scene with Depp, which ultimately resulted in its removal of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the Graham Norton Show in 2017, Carey Mulligan revealed that she had to kiss Johnny Depp several times as she was super nervous around him. She said, “I did kiss him several times, but it got cut from the film. I think it was 16. Because I was so uncomfortable… it got cut because I looked so uncomfortable. I was kissing Johnny Depp because I got so nervous.”

Interestingly enough, Carey Mulligan is not the only actress who got nervous while kissing Johnny Depp. As per Digital Spy, his Once Upon A Time In Mexico co-star, Eva Mendes, once said, “All of my screen kisses were the best, though I regret not kissing Johnny Depp for longer. I was so intimidated by him. It was the first time I had worked with an actor who I had crushed on as a little girl.”

Johnny shared an intimate scene in Public Enemies with Marion Cotillard as well, but unlike Carey, her reaction was different. According to Irish Examiner, she said, “Johnny Depp is a very, very nice guy. I was very nervous but he was very protective of me and if you really want to know, he is a very, very good kisser.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Madonna’s Rumoured Romance With Josh Popper Gets An Epic Reaction From The Latter’s Ex Sam Feher: “She Wants My Leftovers”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News