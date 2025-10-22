Japanese anime movie Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is getting all the attention it needs ahead of its US release this Friday. The anime movie has surpassed the OG lifetime collection of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train at the Korean box office, which is an impressive achievement. The global success of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already creating a buzz, and that momentum could very well boost the box office prospects of the upcoming Chainsaw Man movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This anime movie was released in Asian markets in late September; therefore, it has been nearing completion for one month at the cinemas. The film picks up from where the first season of the Chainsaw Man anime ended. Manga lovers were excited about that show, which also helped in its box office performance. With the growing global interest in anime, this surge in popularity has significantly enhanced the film’s commercial prospects as well.

How much has Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected at the box office in Korea?

According to Variety‘s last report based on KOBIS’ data, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $1.8 million this weekend at the box office in Korea. It has been ruling at the top for two consecutive weekends, despite the new entry Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premarure Death – The Movie. Reze Arc has earned $1.8 million from 246,138 admissions across 911 screens. It has contributed 31.9% of the market share. The film has earned an impressive $16.6 million at the box office since its September 24 release.

Surpasses Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s OG lifetime collection at the Korean box office

According to media reports, including The Numbers, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train collected $15.5 million during its original theatrical run in Korea in 2021. The new and first Chainsaw Man movie has surpassed the OG lifetime collection of Mugen Train at the Korean box office, where it reportedly played for over four months. But Reze Arc has crossed Mugen Train’s OG collection in under a month.

For the unversed, the total collection of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train increased to an estimated $30.66 million at the Korean box office due to the re-release. If it keeps up this momentum, Reze Arc might surpass the total collection of Mugen Train in Korea.

More about Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc

The film brings to life the “Reze” arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s popular manga. Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and written by Hiroshi Seko, it follows Denji as his meeting with café worker Reze sparks a collision of personal connection and violent chaos. The voice cast features Reina Ueda, Fairouz Ai, Tomori Kusunoki, and Maaya Uchida. Sony and Crunchyroll oversee distribution in the region. It will be released in North America in limited theaters on October 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

