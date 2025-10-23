Tron: Ares is on its way to entering this year’s top 30 highest-grossing films list worldwide. The movie is inches away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Materialists and breaking into the top 30. However, unlike Jared Leto’s film, Dakota Johnson’s movie is a box office success as it was made on a budget around eleven times less than Leto’s film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tron: Ares at the worldwide box office

Jared Leto-starrer Tron movie collected $1.36 million on its second Tuesday at the domestic box office. The sci-fi movie has declined by 57.6% from its last Tuesday when it collected $3.2 million. After twelve days, the movie’s domestic collection has hit $56.86 million. It is chasing the $100 million mark at the domestic box office.

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, the overseas collection of Tron: Ares is $48.6 million. Allied to the domestic total of $56.8 million, the third installment’s worldwide collection is $105.5 million. It is not even expected to cross the $200 million milestone. The film is going to be a massive flop at the box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $56.8 million

International – $48.6 million

Worldwide – $105.5 million

Inches away from beating Materialists & breaking into 2025’s top 30 grossers

Jared Leto’s movie Tron: Ares is less than $1.5 million away from the worldwide collection of Materialists. For the uninitiated, Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans‘ romance drama collected $106.6 million at the worldwide box office. It is reportedly the highest-grossing Indie film of the year. Leto’s film is set to beat Materialists and enter 2025’s top 30 highest-grossing films list.

Materialists was made on a reported budget of $20 million and has earned over five times that, making it a box office success. However, Deadline’s latest report, Tron: Ares, was made on a budget of $220 million, eleven times less than Materialists.

How much does Tron: Ares needs to break into 2025’s top 10 highest-grossing films list?

Jared Leto’s film will have to beat The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ $521.8 million to achieve the 10th rank in 2025’s top 10 highest-grossing films list. However, that is unlikely to happen as the film is only tracking to end its run below $200 million.

