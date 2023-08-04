Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been embroiled in controversies innumerable times. Though the ‘Tandav’ star is known for his exceptional acting prowess and intellect, he has faced the wrath of people on several occasions. Be it for his character in ‘Adipurush’ or Sonu Nigam Azaan row, Saif has been through an interesting graph.

On such controversy took place when Saif had said that actor Sanjay Dutt was the ideal choice to endorse Viagra. The ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actor have worked with the latter on several films, including ‘Parineeta’ and ‘Nehlle Pe Dehlla’ and fans thought that they share a cordial relationship with each other. But, this statement came as a surprise.

This was in the second season of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ when Saif had come to the show with his sister, Soha Ali Khan. During the famous Rapid Fire round, when the actor was asked which star would be the “ideal choice” to endorse Viagra, he answered Sanjay Dutt without missing a beat.

However, later when Sanjay Dutt and his sister Priya Dutt was invited in the next episode of the show, the ‘Vaastav’ actor was asked to react to the word ‘Viagra’. In response to this, he cryptically said answered, “Yes and no.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut’s film ‘Adipurush’ alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, he is busy with his next project ‘Go Goa Gone 2’ and ‘Devara’.

