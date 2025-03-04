Adrien Brody may have claimed the Best Actor title at this year’s Oscars, but the golden trophy in his hands? That doesn’t technically belong to him.

Of course, that won’t stop The Brutalist star from proudly displaying it on his mantle, at least for now. After a fierce competition against Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice), and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Brody emerged victorious for his portrayal of László Tóth, an architect striving to rebuild his life in America.

Adrien Brody takes extra time to call out Jew-hate and racism while accepting his second Oscar for Best Actor. He also deserves the award for Best Humanity at the Oscars. Thank you, Adrien.🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZnOZx8Z3lZ — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) March 3, 2025

The Academy’s Strange Rule: Oscar Winners are Borrowers, Not Owners

Despite this well-earned triumph, there’s a catch. Oscar winners don’t actually own their trophies, thanks to the Academy’s rigid rules which forces every recipient to sign an agreement, binding them to an unusual condition. Should they ever wish to part with their award, they’re required to offer it back to the Academy first for a mere one dollar.

This policy isn’t just for show; it’s been enforced through lawsuits against past winners who attempted to cash in on their statuettes.

But if the rule didn’t exist? The market would likely explode with jaw-dropping figures. Just picture what a collector might pay for the infamous Moonlight Best Picture Oscar or Will Smith’s Best Actor trophy, earned on the same night he shocked the world with his slap heard round the globe.

For those in need of a quick financial boost, selling off an Oscar isn’t an option. Instead, they might have to take a page from Smith’s book and dust off some old franchises for a sequel or two.

Older Oscars? Fair Game For Big Money

However, not all Oscar statues fall under this restriction. Those awarded before 1951 remain fair game, and some have fetched staggering sums. Michael Jackson famously acquired the Best Picture trophy for ‘Gone With the Wind’ in 1999, shelling out $1.54 million. Meanwhile, illusionist David Copperfield secured ‘Casablanca’s’ Best Director Oscar for $232,000 in 2002.

As Brody accepted his second Oscar, his first dating back to ‘The Pianist,’ he reflected on the unpredictable nature of the industry, a world where talent and luck must align.

For now, he can bask in the glow of his latest accolade, even if, technically, it’s just on loan.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Oscars 2025 Viewership Is Lowest-Ever In 3 Years, Guess How Many People Watched The 97th Academy Awards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News