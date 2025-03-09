The Gravity star found herself hiding in a closet, whispering into her phone, as a stalker roamed her house in the middle of the night.

“I’m in my closet. I have a safe door,” Sandra Bullock told the 911 dispatcher, her voice laced with panic (reported by The Guardian). “I’m locked in the closet right now.” On the other side of that door? A man convinced he belonged there.

Joshua James Corbett, the intruder, had been lurking for days. When he finally broke in, he wasn’t carrying weapons, but he did have a black notebook filled with obsessive entries about Bullock, magazine clippings, and a two-page letter professing his love. When police arrived, he muttered, “I’m sorry. I love you, Sandy.”

Authorities later uncovered a stash of illegal weapons at Corbett’s home, including machine guns and tracer ammunition. While his defense attorney argued he was merely delivering a love letter under the delusion that he was married to the actress, prosecutors painted a much darker picture. Corbett had shown up at her house three nights in a row. His journal contained disturbing, sexually charged notes about Bullock. The judge wasn’t buying the fairytale spin.

“You are so hot and intelligent and lithesome and taut,” the judge read aloud from the notebook, before referencing an explicit passage that left little doubt about Corbett’s intentions. “One sees there is more than merely a desire for connubial bliss, however misplaced.”

Bullock, who was alone at the time, confirmed that her son wasn’t in the house. She never had to face Corbett in court, but her chilling emergency call served as a powerful testimony. The judge ruled that Corbett’s actions were not only premeditated but deeply alarming. His charges included stalking, burglary, and possessing an arsenal of illegal weapons.

The Miss Congeniality actress had built a career playing strong, resilient women, but real life had tested her in the worst way. The home invasion was a stark reminder that fame comes with a terrifying downside. While Bullock kept her private life under wraps, this ordeal became public in the most unsettling way.

Corbett pleaded not guilty to all charges. Bail was set at over $2 million. The case served as a chilling example of how obsession can spiral into something dangerous, and why even Hollywood’s most beloved stars aren’t immune to real-life horror stories.

For Bullock, the movies always had a happy ending. This time, it was real life, and she was lucky to escape unharmed.

