On Monday, Marvel Studios dropped the full-length trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine. It was a sheer treat for the fans to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their iconic characters finally make a place in the MCU. The trailer was fully loaded with actions and some wisecracks from Ryan’s Wade. Fans have been thrilled since the film’s announcement and Hugh’s return to it, and that showed in the comments after the trailer dropped yesterday.

The previous teaser trailer released in February became the most viewed trailer, surpassing MCU-Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Shawn Levy has directed the movie, and TVA is also involved in the upcoming MCU flick events. The previous teaser did not show much besides a sneak peek at Wade’s life, whereas this trailer featured quite a few things more and excited the fans’ excitement even more.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Official trailer was released across platforms on Monday, generating terrific views. the fans felt a sense of satisfaction after seeing the iconic duo together on screen the way they should after decades of yearning. The official trailer is 2 minutes 38 seconds long, and Wade and Logan dominated it. The first look of Jackman in the Marvel character in his yellow and blue suit must have gotten the fans emotional even though the pictures were all over social media.

It also showcased the first look of Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, who is said to be the main villain in Deadpool & Wolverine. Cassandra is related to Charles Xavier, and her story is a bit complicated. She is apparently Charles’ twin sister. Her telekinetic powers were shown in the trailer. Other than that, she can also manipulate DNA, according to the comic books. In a word, the trailer was pretty good and generated positive reactions.

Here’s how the fans reacted to Deadpool & Wolverine’s official trailer –

One fan wrote, “Kudos to Disney and Fox for keeping the Deadpool franchise R-rated; adult scenes are basically the soul of Deadpool films.”

Another followed, “Seeing Hugh Jackman in the iconic Wolverine outfit standing beside Ryan as Deadpool was definitely worth the 24 year wait.”

One stated, “It’s the collaboration we need, and we deserve it.”

Followed by fan’s “I’ve never seen two actors so irreplaceable in their roles than these two actors playing these two characters.”

“The banter between these 2 will be legendary,” added one fan.

A fan wrote, “Can’t wait to see the creative and hilarious ways they use both of their healing factor powers.”

And, “Wolverine smiling when Deadpool puts the gun to his head is everything to me.”

According to a report by That Park Place, Deadpool & Wolverine’s official trailer reached over 2 million views on Ryan Reynolds’ YouTube channel in a single hour. Across Marvel, Ryan Reynolds, and Marvel India’s YouTube channels, the trailer has received over 24 million views and over 1.4 million likes, and still counting in less than a day. The trailer views and likes are across different languages.

Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin, will be released in the theatres on July 26.

