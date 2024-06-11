Taylor Swift is a global icon and one of the biggest stars worldwide. For the past several months, there have been rumors about her joining the MCU with Deadpool and Wolverine. Reports claimed that Swift will appear as the mutant Dazzler in the upcoming MCU movie, and the latest poster added more fuel to those rumors. But now an exclusive media report has put an end to them! Keep scrolling to know the deets.

Swift remains in the news for one thing or the other, be it her personal life and relationships or her albums. Taylor released her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, this year after announcing it at the 2024 Grammys. She is at the peak of her career, and it won’t be surprising if she decides to join one of the highest-grossing studios, i.e., Marvel. Also, this Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer is highly anticipated by the fans and is the only MCU movie to be released this year.

On Monday, IMAX released a new poster of Deadpool & Wolverine, where the characters held hands and wore friendship bracelets, which were popularized because of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. It fueled the rumors of the Bad Blood singer being allegedly part of the MCU flick. An exclusive report by Entertainment Weekly has clarified that Taylor will not be a part of the Marvel movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMAX (@imax)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are close friends of the Grammy winner, and their presence, along with Hugh Jackman and Levy, at one of the NFL games last year sparked rumors of her being in the Marvel movie.

Last month, in an interview with Fandango, Ryan Reynolds kept mum about the rumors around Taylor Swift while saying, “straight up dishonesty isn’t in the cards.” He explained, “Movies like this, there’s so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie.”

He also added, “Anything can happen, and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.” The recent teaser of the movie, in which the potential Lady Deadpool was teased, also added fuel to the Taylor Swift-Dazzler rumor in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will be released in theatres on July 26.

