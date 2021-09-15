Advertisement

American fantasy drama Game Of Thrones, which is based on George R R Martin’s books, has become a cultural phenomenon. The show has taken the world by storm and it became one of the most popular television shows of all time. The show’s Iron Throne has become iconic among fans. But did you have a Lord Of The Rings connection? Scroll down to know.

GoT’s Iron Throne is both a physical seat of office as well as a metonym for the monarchy of Westeros. According to the books, Targaryen King Aegon the Conqueror made a throne for himself from the swords of his vanquished enemies, fused by Dragonfire.

Just when we thought the throne couldn’t get any cooler, eagle-eyed netizens found out that a few famous movie swords have made their way into Westeros’ seat of power. As per Redditor NoMoreHodoring, The Lord of the Rings protagonist Gandalf’s Glamdring has been woven into the Iron Throne. Take a look:

Gandalf’s sword, Glamdring, is amongst the blades of Aegon’s foes in the #IronThrone pic.twitter.com/vkc1lKf5Sq — Game of Thrones Facts & News (@DexertoThrones) April 12, 2019

